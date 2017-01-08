Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net Sunday

Bobrovsky will start in goal Sunday against the Flyers.

Bobrovsky took his first loss since Nov. 26 in his last start, leading to a day off in the first game of a back-to-back set Saturday. He's now back in the cage, looking to start a new winning streak Sunday against a Flyers team averaging 2.58 goals per game on the road this season.

