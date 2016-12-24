Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Keeps hot streak going, allows just one

Bobrovsky turned away 36 of 37 shots during Friday's 2-1 win against Montreal.

Bobrovsky was tested early and often, earning his highest save count during the Blue Jackets' exceptional 12-game winning streak (ten starts). The 28-year-old has been downright ridiculous, allowing just one goal in seven appearances during that span while the offense has poured in the tallies. Columbus is blazing hot and the Russian is a key reason why.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola