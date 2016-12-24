Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Keeps hot streak going, allows just one
Bobrovsky turned away 36 of 37 shots during Friday's 2-1 win against Montreal.
Bobrovsky was tested early and often, earning his highest save count during the Blue Jackets' exceptional 12-game winning streak (ten starts). The 28-year-old has been downright ridiculous, allowing just one goal in seven appearances during that span while the offense has poured in the tallies. Columbus is blazing hot and the Russian is a key reason why.
