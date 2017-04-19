Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Keeps season alive despite shaky performance

Bobrovsky made 27 saves to beat the Penguins 5-4 in Tuesday's Game 4.

Bobrovsky has been a major disappointment in this series with 15 goals allowed in four games. He was able to hold Pittsburgh off the board until Columbus had established a 3-0 lead early in the second period, then did just enough to earn his third playoff win in 17 appearances. The Russian netminder will need to find the form that saw him post a 2.06 GAA and .931 save percentage during the regular season for his team to have any chance of coming all the way back from a 3-0 series deficit.