Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Keeps season alive despite shaky performance

Bobrovsky made 27 saves to beat the Penguins 5-4 in Tuesday's Game 4.

Bobrovsky has been a major disappointment in this series with 15 goals allowed in four games. He was able to hold Pittsburgh off the board until Columbus had established a 3-0 lead early in the second period, then did just enough to earn his third playoff win in 17 appearances. The Russian netminder will need to find the form that saw him post a 2.06 GAA and .931 save percentage during the regular season for his team to have any chance of coming all the way back from a 3-0 series deficit.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...