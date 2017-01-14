Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Late scratch Friday
Correcting a previous update, Bobrovsky will not start Friday's game in Tampa Bay and Joonas Korpisalo will instead draw his first start of the season.
Coach John Torterella is known for sometimes pulling surprises like this, so chalk it up to that. Goalie Bob will in fact miss two consecutive games for the first time this season.
