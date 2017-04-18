Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to avoid elimination Tuesday

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Penguins, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bobrovsky may be awarded the Vezina Trophy based on his play during the regular season, but he's crumbled down the stretch. Including losses in the first three games of the Blue Jackets' series against Pittsburgh, Bobrovsky has lost seven straight starts in goal, posting a suboptimal 3.40 GAA and .886 save percentage over that span. He will look to buck that trend and keep his team's postseason alive Tuesday evening.