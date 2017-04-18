Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to avoid elimination Tuesday
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Penguins, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bobrovsky may be awarded the Vezina Trophy based on his play during the regular season, but he's crumbled down the stretch. Including losses in the first three games of the Blue Jackets' series against Pittsburgh, Bobrovsky has lost seven straight starts in goal, posting a suboptimal 3.40 GAA and .886 save percentage over that span. He will look to buck that trend and keep his team's postseason alive Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops third straight versus Penguins•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three more goals in Game 2•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks to bounce back Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three goals in Game 1 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...