Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to extend streak Tuesday

Bobrovsky will go for his 14th consecutive win (and the Blue Jackets' 16th) Tuesday against the Oilers, Jeff Rimer of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Fresh off of a perfect month of December that led to his being named the NHL's player of the month, Bobrovsky will go to work against an Oilers offense that ranks ninth in the NHL with 2.84 goals per game and is getting defenseman Andrej Sekera back on the blue line. Goalie Bob has not allowed more than three goals in a game since Nov. 12 -- just one of the impressive stats he's put up while reestablishing himself as one of the league's elite backstops.