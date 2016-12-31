Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to reign supreme against Wild
Bobrovsky will start in goal Saturday evening, facing the Wild on the road, NHL.com reports.
This battle will feature two of the league's hottest teams, as Bobrovsky's Blue Jackets have won 14 in a row and the Wild are in pursuit of their 13th consecutive victory. It's a relatively small sample size, but Bob's posted a 5-2-0 record, 1.68 GAA and .938 save mark against the Wild in his career -- which should inspire confidence in using him in case you've been scared off by the Wild's similarly impressive stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sharp again in record-tying win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Has team on verge of history•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Commanding crease Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three goals in another win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding crease Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Keeps hot streak going, allows just one•