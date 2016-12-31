Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to reign supreme against Wild

Bobrovsky will start in goal Saturday evening, facing the Wild on the road, NHL.com reports.

This battle will feature two of the league's hottest teams, as Bobrovsky's Blue Jackets have won 14 in a row and the Wild are in pursuit of their 13th consecutive victory. It's a relatively small sample size, but Bob's posted a 5-2-0 record, 1.68 GAA and .938 save mark against the Wild in his career -- which should inspire confidence in using him in case you've been scared off by the Wild's similarly impressive stretch.