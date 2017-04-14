Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks to bounce back Friday
Bobrovsky is projected to start Friday's Game 2 on the road against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky has allowed 16 goals en route to losing each of his past five starts, including Wednesday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh in Game 1 of the Blue Jackets' first-round playoff series. His recent results aside, Bobrovsky's overall body of work during the regular season (.931 save percentage, 2.06 GAA and 41 wins over 63 starts) suggests that he's capable of turning things around, even against the potent Penguins' attack, which led the league with an average of 3.39 goals during the regular season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three more goals in Game 2•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three goals in Game 1 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 20 saves in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing club that drafted him Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four goals to Penguins, loses third straight•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...