Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks to bounce back Friday

Bobrovsky is projected to start Friday's Game 2 on the road against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky has allowed 16 goals en route to losing each of his past five starts, including Wednesday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh in Game 1 of the Blue Jackets' first-round playoff series. His recent results aside, Bobrovsky's overall body of work during the regular season (.931 save percentage, 2.06 GAA and 41 wins over 63 starts) suggests that he's capable of turning things around, even against the potent Penguins' attack, which led the league with an average of 3.39 goals during the regular season.

