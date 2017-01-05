Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks to keep rolling Thursday

Bobrovsky will tend twine Thursday on the road against the Capitals, Mark Scheig of thehockeywriters.com reports.

Bobrovsky has been arguably the best backstop during the second quarter of the NHL season, going 13-0 with a 1.69 GAA and .940 save percentage in 13 appearances since the start of December. The 28-year-old Russian is on pace for career-bests in most of that major fantasy categories but he'll have to be on his game against a Caps' group that ranks 11th in the NHL in goals per game (2.81) and boasts a 14-5-1 record at home.