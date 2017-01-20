Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: On wrong end of shutout Thursday

Bobrovsky turned in a solid effort Thursday against Ottawa, stopping 26 of 28 shots, but still got stuck with a 2-0 loss.

His teammates fired 42 shots on Mike Condon at the other end of the ice, but they couldn't beat the Sens' netminder. Even so, this was another strong outing for Bobrovsky, who continues to carry elite ratios (1.97 GAA, .932 save percentage) to accompany his league-leading 27 victories.