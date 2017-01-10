Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Out with illness

Bobrovsky will miss Tuesday's matchup with Carolina while dealing with an illness, Tom Reed of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

This will mark only Bobrovsky's sixth absence from the Jackets' starting lineup this season. With the 28-year-old sidelined, Anton Forsberg will get the starting nod and Joonas Korpisalo will be called up from the minors after Curtis McElhinney was claimed off waivers. Unless the ailment is severe, it seems likely Bobrovsky returns to the crease against Tampa Bay on Friday.