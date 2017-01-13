Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Over illness, in goal Friday

Bobrovsky has recovered from his illness and will be the starting goalie for Friday night's game in Tampa Bay, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Bobrovsky has yet to miss consecutive games this season, a streak that he'll keep alive Friday. The recently selected All-Star has been nothing short of outstanding lately, winning 15 of his last 16 starts and allowing more than three goals in only the one loss. He'll face a Lightning squad Friday that's averaging a modest 2.60 goals per game thus far in January.