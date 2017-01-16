Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Practices Monday
Bobrovsky (illness) practiced Monday, Tom Reed of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
The 28-year-old has missed the last three games, but by practicing, it seems like he will be likely to return Tuesday against Carolina. Bob has been one of the best goalies in the league this year, with a .931 save percentage and 2.00 GAA.
