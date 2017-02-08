Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Prevails in overtime Tuesday
Bobrovsky turned aside 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.
The victory snaps a four-game losing streak for the Russian netminder, who gave up an atrocious 16 goals during that span. Even despite the cold streak, Bobrovsky still owns solid ratios (2.18 GAA, .925 save percentage) and an impeccable 29-10-3 record this season, and although the netminder isn't as likely to be as valuable down the stretch as he was in the first half, he still makes for a tremendous play between the pipes.
