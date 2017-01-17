Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Ready to roll Tuesday

Bobrovsky (illness) is healthy and will start in goal for Tuesday night's showdown with the Hurricanes.

Bobrovsky's return comes not a moment too soon, as the previously invincible Blue Jackets have dropped two of their last three and have allowed 10 goals over that span. Goalie Bob will have to return to form quickly against a hot Carolina team that has won four in a row and ranks fifth in the NHL with 3.86 goals per game in January.