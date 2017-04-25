Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Says 'No' to Worlds

Bobrovsky will not be at the IIHF World Championships, Sergey Demidov of Russia's NHL.com reports.

Simply put, Bob needs to rest. He represented Russia at the World Cup of Hockey, logged a career-high 63 regular-season starts, and endured a grueling playoff round with the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins -- losing in five games . Also, we shouldn't forget that Bobrovsky dealt with groin issues before hiring a new conditioning coach ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Tampa Bay's top tender Andrei Vasilevskiy reportedly will be the No. 1 goalie for Russia at Worlds.