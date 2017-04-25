Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Says 'No' to Worlds

Bobrovsky will not be at the IIHF World Championships, Sergey Demidov of Russia's NHL.com reports.

Simply put, Bob needs to rest. He represented Russia at the World Cup of Hockey, logged a career-high 63 regular-season starts, and endured a grueling playoff round with the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins -- losing in five games . Also, we shouldn't forget that Bobrovsky dealt with groin issues before hiring a new conditioning coach ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Tampa Bay's top tender Andrei Vasilevskiy reportedly will be the No. 1 goalie for Russia at Worlds.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...