Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sharp again in record-tying win

Bobrovsky made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild. It was his 13th straight win and the Jackets' 15th consecutive victory.

Columbus (26-5-4) hasn't lost since Nov. 26 and Bob the Goalie was in the net for that shootout loss. The Jackets have actually tied the second-longest winning streak in NHL history. Bobrovsky himself is on an unsustainable pace for something like 74 starts this season, so watch for him to get a bit more rest in the near future. Until then, Bob is as automatic a start as they come. And a Vezina could be in his future.