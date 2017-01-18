Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Shuts down 'Canes for home win

Bobrovsky stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over Columbus.

An illness kept him out the past three games, but Bob is apparently healthy again and ready to resume his role as one of the NHL's most valuable goalies. This was his league-leading 27th win, giving the Russian netminder a four-victory cushion over the trailing Devan Dubnyk and Cam Talbot (23 apiece).

