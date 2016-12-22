Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in goal Thursday

Bobrovsky will cover the cage Thursday night, fielding shots from the Penguins at home.

The defending champion Penguins had three straight games go through the overtime frame before a 7-2 shredding of the Rangers on Tuesday. Sidney Crosby and Co. boast the league's top offense, but the Blue Jackets are clicking on all cylinders with a franchise-best stretch of 10 straight wins. Nearly a month has gone by since Bobrovsky's last loss -- a span of 11 games -- making him an automatic roll in fantasy these days.