Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Tuesday in Detroit

Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings.

Bobrovsky has struggled lately, surrendering four goals in each of his last four starts, all of which were losses. The Russian backstop will look to get back on track in a favorable road matchup with a Red Wings club that's only averaging 2.52 goals per game at home this season, 24th in the NHL.

