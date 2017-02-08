Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Tuesday in Detroit
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings.
Bobrovsky has struggled lately, surrendering four goals in each of his last four starts, all of which were losses. The Russian backstop will look to get back on track in a favorable road matchup with a Red Wings club that's only averaging 2.52 goals per game at home this season, 24th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Continues to struggle Saturday versus Devils•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday against New Jersey•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four tallies in third straight game•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will start Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Suffers second consecutive loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: To be rolled out against Preds•