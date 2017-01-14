Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stays home with apparent illness

Bobrovsky (illness) will be returning to Columbus ahead of Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bob was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Lightning -- presumably due to this illness -- but the good news is that he's said to be feeling better and aiming to return to practice Monday. The Blue Jackets have recalled Anton Forsberg from AHL Cleveland to serve as the backup behind interim starter Joonas Korpisalo on Saturday.