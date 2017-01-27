Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Suffers second consecutive loss

Bobrovsky's 28 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Nashville.

Bobrovsky has lost two straight heading into the All-Star break, but still leads the league in wins with 28 while ranking fifth in GAA and fourth in save percentage. He'd be in prime position for the Vezina trophy if it wasn't for the incredible campaigns of Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk and Washington's Braden Holtby.