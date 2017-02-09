Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Thursday

Bobrovsky will get the starting nod for Thursday's matchup with Columbus, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bobrovsky shook off a four-game losing streak Tuesday and should benefit from playing at home where he is 17-5-0 with a 1.92 GAA. While the netminder has certainly cooled from his torrid December pace, he remains one of the top fantasy options between the pipes.

