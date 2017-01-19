Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Thursday

Bobrovsky will face shots from the visiting Senators on Thursday.

Bobrovsky continues to be quite possibly the league's most elite option at goalkeeper. Over his last two starts, Bob allowed just two goals total on his way to victories in both contests. He'll try to make it three in a row against an Ottawa squad that ranks 21st in the NHL with 2.57 goals per game.

