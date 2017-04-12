Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Wednesday
Bobrovsky will defend the cage versus the Penguins on Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky backed into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak during which he logged a disappointing 3.33 GAA. If the netminder puts up numbers like that against the league's most explosive offense -- 3.39 goals per contest -- it's going to be a short series. The 28-year-old went 2-1-1 in four matchups with Pittsburgh this season, posting a .920 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks to bounce back Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows three goals in Game 1 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 20 saves in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing club that drafted him Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four goals to Penguins, loses third straight•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending goal against Penguins•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...