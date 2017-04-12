Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Wednesday

Bobrovsky will defend the cage versus the Penguins on Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky backed into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak during which he logged a disappointing 3.33 GAA. If the netminder puts up numbers like that against the league's most explosive offense -- 3.39 goals per contest -- it's going to be a short series. The 28-year-old went 2-1-1 in four matchups with Pittsburgh this season, posting a .920 save percentage.