Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Wednesday

Bobrovsky will defend the cage versus the Penguins on Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky backed into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak during which he logged a disappointing 3.33 GAA. If the netminder puts up numbers like that against the league's most explosive offense -- 3.39 goals per contest -- it's going to be a short series. The 28-year-old went 2-1-1 in four matchups with Pittsburgh this season, posting a .920 save percentage.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...