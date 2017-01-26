Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: To be rolled out against Preds

Bobrovsky will start in goal for Thursday's road game against the Predators, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Bob was removed from his start in Brooklyn on Tuesday, as he yielded four goals on 24 shots to the Islanders. However, consider that an outlier to what has otherwise been a spectacular campaign for the Russian backstop -- he's tops in the league with 28 wins through 38 contests while adding a sparkling .930 save percentage over that span. The Predators -- who are currently ranked third in the Central Division standings -- reportedly will counter with Pekka Rinne.