Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will start Friday

Bobrovsky will be in the crease for Friday's tilt in Pittsburgh, Tom Reed of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

The 28-year-old has been great this year with a .929 save percentage, but he's cooled off recently, allowing four goals in each of his last two games. It seems likely that cold streak will continue Friday, as he faces off against the Penguins, the highest scoring team in the league, averaging 3.55 goals per game.