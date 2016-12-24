Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will start Friday
Bobrovsky will start in net against Montreal on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Bob has been red-hot in his last seven games, with his play seemingly inspiring the whole team. The Russian backstop has won each of those contests while earning a .945 save percentage and a 1.43 GAA. The Canadiens have scored two or less goals in four of their past five games, so Bobrovsky very well could continue his hot streak.
