Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will start Friday

Bobrovsky will start in net against Montreal on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Bob has been red-hot in his last seven games, with his play seemingly inspiring the whole team. The Russian backstop has won each of those contests while earning a .945 save percentage and a 1.43 GAA. The Canadiens have scored two or less goals in four of their past five games, so Bobrovsky very well could continue his hot streak.