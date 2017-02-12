Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Win pushes him into share of NHL lead in victories

Bobrovsky made 35 saves in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Red Wings. The win was his 30th.

Bob the Goalie hadn't played well of late, but he looked like a game breaker Saturday. And now he shares the NHL lead in wins (30) with Devan Dubnyk of the Wild. Bobrovsky is a Vezina candidate for his work this season and rightfully so.

