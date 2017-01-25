Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Yanked in loss

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 24 shots before getting pulled in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Bob was given the hook after allowing four unanswered goals, including three in under nine minutes. He'd been solid prior to the contest in winning three of his last four starts, a span in which the Russian netminder surrendered just six goals combined. Even with Tuesday's implosion, Bobrovsky owns an impeccable 2.04 GAA and .930 save percentage to go with an equally impressive 28-8-2 record, so owners should keep rolling him out per usual.