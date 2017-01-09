Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Yields just one goal in victory

Bobrovsky allowed just one goal on 26 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Flyers on Sunday.

After giving up a late goal in the third period, Columbus was in danger of suffering its first three-game losing streak of the season, but the Blue Jackets responded in overtime. Despite the late goal that sent this one into the extra session, this was an excellent bounce back performance for Bobrovsky, who yielded five goals in his last outing Wednesday versus Washington. Bobrovsky now has six more wins than any other goaltender and is among the top six in save percentage and GAA.