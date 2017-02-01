Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Bends twine twice against Rangers
Jones scored a pair of goals on four shots in Tuesday's 6-4 victory over the Rangers.
He got the scoring started just 3:53 into the game with a long-distance shot that seemed to bewilder a screened Henrik Lundqvist, then he made it 4-0 with a quick snap shot past backup Antti Raanta. This is Jones' third multi-point game in the last four, representing a terrific recovery from a tough six-game spell in which he was held off the scoresheet five times. The 22-year-old blueliner has now leapfrogged his career-high goal total of eight and is one point shy of his career-high 27, both set over 82 games in in 2014-15. He's only 43 games (with six injury absences) into this season.
