Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Collects two helpers against Panthers

Jones registered two assists (one on the power play) during Saturday's loss to Florida.

The 22-year-old defenseman might always have a difficult time translating his exceptional on-ice play into the same level of fantasy production, but Jones is still a solid asset in the virtual game. He's up to seven goals, 20 points, 75 shots and 69 blocked shots while averaging 23:08 of ice time entering Saturday's game and is a solid option to round out your fantasy defense corps.