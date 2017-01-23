Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Picks up two assists in Sunday's OT win
Jones recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over the Senators.
It's been feast or famine lately for Jones, who has two multi-point performances and five goose eggs in his last seven games. He's now played 81 games for the Blue Jackets since coming over from the Predators midway through last season, and his production -- nine goals, 42 points, 163 shots and 24 PIM -- paints a very rosy picture for the 22-year-old's future.
