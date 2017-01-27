Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two assists against former team

Jones had two assists and five shots Thursday in Nashville.

Jones led his team in shots and ice time at 26:30, but his strong effort wasn't enough as the Predators hung on for a 4-3 win. The 22-year-old has solidified his first All-Star berth with four points and 12 shots in his last three games heading into the break. His .53 point-per-game pace in 83 appearances with the Blue Jackets is far superior to the .32 mark he posted in 199 games as a Predator.