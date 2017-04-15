Milano was called up from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

With the Blue Jackets at a 2-0 series deficit against the defending Stanley Cup champions from Pittsburgh, changes are in order. Milano, who was Columbus' 16th overall draft pick in 2013, spent 63 games the the AHL's Monsters this season, carving out 18 goals with 29 assists. He's an option to replace Matt Calvert, who may end up getting suspended for delivering a nasty cross-check to the back of Pittsburgh forward Tom Kuhnhackl in the waning moments of Game 2 on Friday.