Abramov will miss the beginning of the Blue Jackets' development camp this week due to strep throat, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Last season's QMJHL MVP is expected to spend the 2017-18 campaign in the AHL, as Abramov learns to adapt his small stature and high-end skill set to the pro game. The 19-year-old might be able to make an appearance in the four-day development camp by the end of the week, but the illness won't be a factor for him by training camp.

