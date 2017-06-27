Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Battling strep throat
Abramov will miss the beginning of the Blue Jackets' development camp this week due to strep throat, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Last season's QMJHL MVP is expected to spend the 2017-18 campaign in the AHL, as Abramov learns to adapt his small stature and high-end skill set to the pro game. The 19-year-old might be able to make an appearance in the four-day development camp by the end of the week, but the illness won't be a factor for him by training camp.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...