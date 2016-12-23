Abramov signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Columbus on Friday.

Abramov is tearing it up in the QMJHL, currently sitting in eighth in points with 45 in 32 outings and trailing by just two goals for the scoring title. Selected by Columbus in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the winger is making a strong case for being included on the Blue Jackets' 23-man roster sooner rather than later. Fantasy owners in dynasty leagues may want to give the 18-year-old a good hard look, assuming he's not already owned.