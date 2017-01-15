Karlsson will replace the slumping Brandon Dubinsky on the team's No. 2 power-play unit, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Karlsson gets a golden opportunity to show what he can do. He notched a goal on the man advantage against the Oilers on Jan. 3, and he has two game-winning goals over the past 11 outings. For now, he's only a speculative pick-up for those in deeper leagues, but he could eventually be worth adding in standard pools if he heats up in his new role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola