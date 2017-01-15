Karlsson will replace the slumping Brandon Dubinsky on the team's No. 2 power-play unit, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Karlsson gets a golden opportunity to show what he can do. He notched a goal on the man advantage against the Oilers on Jan. 3, and he has two game-winning goals over the past 11 outings. For now, he's only a speculative pick-up for those in deeper leagues, but he could eventually be worth adding in standard pools if he heats up in his new role.