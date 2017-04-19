Karlsson led the charge in Tuesday's 5-4 Game 4 win with a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating and four shots.

Karlsson also got 18:45 of ice time in this one, giving him an average of 19:33 over the past two games after he skated just 12:56 per contest in Games 1 and 2. The Swedish center has scored just 18 goals in 183 regular season games, but his two-way ability has helped him earn a plus-4 rating so far in this series after finishing with a plus-10 mark during the regular season.