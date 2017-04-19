Blue Jackets' William Karlsson: Stuffs stat sheet in Game 4 win
Karlsson led the charge in Tuesday's 5-4 Game 4 win with a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating and four shots.
Karlsson also got 18:45 of ice time in this one, giving him an average of 19:33 over the past two games after he skated just 12:56 per contest in Games 1 and 2. The Swedish center has scored just 18 goals in 183 regular season games, but his two-way ability has helped him earn a plus-4 rating so far in this series after finishing with a plus-10 mark during the regular season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' William Karlsson: Picks up assist in Sunday's finale•
-
Blue Jackets' William Karlsson: Back in action Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' William Karlsson: Under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' William Karlsson: Posts assist in overtime win•
-
Blue Jackets' William Karlsson: Promoted to power play unit•
-
Blue Jackets' William Karlsson: Notches assist in Friday's win•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...