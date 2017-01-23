Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Avoids serious ankle injury Sunday
Werenski was able to return to action late in the third period Sunday after taking an Erik Karlsson shot off his ankle and getting helped off the ice, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The Blue Jackets can count themselves lucky that their star rookie avoided any serious injury. Werenski scored his seventh goal of the season, a power-play tally, in the second period of Sunday's wild 7-6 overtime win over the Senators, and at this point appears to be on track to play Tuesday against the Islanders.
