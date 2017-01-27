Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Breaks out of funk with two points
Werenski contributed a goal and an assist Thursday in Nashville.
Werenski's pair of third-period points wasn't enough as his team ultimately fell, 4-3. The 19-year-old rookie has exceeded expectations from the get-go with eight goals and 29 points through 48 games, but had been slowing down with just two points in his past 11 appearances prior to this performance. He has skated over 20 minutes in five consecutive games, and will continue to play a prominent role both at even strength and on special teams moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Avoids serious ankle injury Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Leaves Sunday's game with possible ankle injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Will play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Questionable with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Notches two assists despite light minutes•