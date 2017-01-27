Werenski contributed a goal and an assist Thursday in Nashville.

Werenski's pair of third-period points wasn't enough as his team ultimately fell, 4-3. The 19-year-old rookie has exceeded expectations from the get-go with eight goals and 29 points through 48 games, but had been slowing down with just two points in his past 11 appearances prior to this performance. He has skated over 20 minutes in five consecutive games, and will continue to play a prominent role both at even strength and on special teams moving forward.