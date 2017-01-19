Werenski (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Senators.

It'd be a huge loss for the Blue Jackets and fantasy owners alike if Werenski is unable to go Thursday, as he's been great this season, racking up 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) while maintaining a plus-9 rating over 43 games. If the rookie blueliner is unable to give it a go, Dalton Prout will likely slot into the lineup against the Senators.