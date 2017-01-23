Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Leaves Sunday's game with possible ankle injury
Werenski left Sunday's game with the Senators after taking a hard shot to his right ankle and foot, and is questionable to return, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Werenski appeared to be in a lot of pain as he left the ice on Sunday. If he is unable to return, look for Ryan Murray to move up to the first line in his absence. There will likely be more updates on his status in the near future.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Will play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Questionable with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Notches two assists despite light minutes•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Picks up two more helpers against Calgary•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Named Rookie of Month for November•