Werenski left Sunday's game with the Senators after taking a hard shot to his right ankle and foot, and is questionable to return, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Werenski appeared to be in a lot of pain as he left the ice on Sunday. If he is unable to return, look for Ryan Murray to move up to the first line in his absence. There will likely be more updates on his status in the near future.

