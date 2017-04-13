Werenski (shoulder) was in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Penguins, going scoreless with six shots, a block and a hit over 25:19 on the ice.

After a four-game absence, he certainly didn't look tentative about throwing his body around, so it's safe to get Werenski back into DFS lineups heading into Game 2 on Friday in the Steel City.

