Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Makes playoff debut in Wednesday's loss
Werenski (shoulder) was in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Penguins, going scoreless with six shots, a block and a hit over 25:19 on the ice.
After a four-game absence, he certainly didn't look tentative about throwing his body around, so it's safe to get Werenski back into DFS lineups heading into Game 2 on Friday in the Steel City.
