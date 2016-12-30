Werenski picked up two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Jets.

He skated only 17:08, marking a season low, but Werenski made the most of his minutes. With 24 points now, Werenski's fourth among rookie scorers and easily tops among first-year blueliners. The 19-year-old's offensive prowess is one big reason why the future's bright in Columbus.