Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Officially named finalist for Calder Trophy
Werenski (face) is a finalist for the 2017 Calder Trophy, the Toronto Sun reports.
Toronto forward and first overall pick Auston Matthews is the odds-on favorite to claim the hardware, but Werenski certainly turned heads during the regular season as the owner of 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) to complement a plus-17 rating in 78 games -- not to mention the 21 points he whipped up on the man advantage. A facial fractured sustained in the Stanley Cup conference quarterfinals knocked the stud blueliner out of action for what would be Columbus' final game of the 2016-17 campaign, so healing from that injury will be Werenski's focus early in the offseason.
