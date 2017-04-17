Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Out for remainder of postseason
Werenski (face) will miss the rest of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs after suffering a facial fracture Sunday against the Penguins.
Werenski, who caught a puck up under his visor, originally returned to the ice wearing a full shield, but eventually had to leave as the swelling prevented him from being able to see. The Blue Jackets will struggle to replace the 20-year-old who was an offensive force during the regular season -- 11 goals and 36 points -- and registered his first playoff marker Sunday. It will likely fall to Markus Nutivaara or Kyle Quincey to slot into the lineup for Werenski for the remainder of the postseason.
