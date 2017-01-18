Werenski was sidelined for Wednesday's practice, leaving his status against the Senators on Thursday in question, Tom Reed of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Werenski leads all Blue Jackets defensemen with 26 points, so losing him for any stretch would likely be a significant blow to their blue line scoring. Although the rookie is on a 19-game goalless streak, he has tallied nine helpers over that span, eight of which have come on the power play. If the 20-year-old is unable to give it a go Thursday, look for Jack Johnson to slide up into the top pairing.