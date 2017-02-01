Werenski posted a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-4 road victory over the Rangers.

A snub from the All-Star Game here in his rookie year, Werenski responded by sandwiching the break between a pair of two-point games, as he notched a goal and an assist against Nashville back on Thursday. The 19-year-old blueliner has now surpassed 30 points, and his rating's on the rise too -- thanks to going plus-5 over these last two games, he's up to plus-14 on the season.